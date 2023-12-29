Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PANW opened at $295.58 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.