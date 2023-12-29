Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,567.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,604.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,541.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

