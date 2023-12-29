Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CB opened at $224.43 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.