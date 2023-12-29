Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

