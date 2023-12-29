Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $757.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $679.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $536.77 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

