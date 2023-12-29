Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $299.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.88. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $334.05.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

