Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

