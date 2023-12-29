Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LMT opened at $451.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

