Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC's holdings in Target were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. American Trust boosted its stake in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

