Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $158.34 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

