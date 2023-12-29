Ballentine Partners LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 82.9% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.4% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $663.10 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.