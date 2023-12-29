Ballentine Partners LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CDW by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 46.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of CDW by 7.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $228.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day moving average of $202.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

