Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after acquiring an additional 223,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $139.82 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

View Our Latest Report on Allstate

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.