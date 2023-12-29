Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $158.95 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

