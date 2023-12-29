Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $188.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

