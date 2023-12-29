Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,549 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

