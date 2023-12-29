Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $178.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day moving average is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

