Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

