Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 391 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $240.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

