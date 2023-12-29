Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 846,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
BBAJF stock remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
