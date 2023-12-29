Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 846,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

BBAJF stock remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

