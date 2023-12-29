Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $268.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

