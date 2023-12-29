Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.92

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Invest in Esports
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.