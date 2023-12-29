Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.35. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 22,517 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $58,093.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,418,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,863.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $58,093.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,863.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,797 shares of company stock valued at $305,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

