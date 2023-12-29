Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €32.89 ($36.14) and last traded at €32.71 ($35.94). 3,189,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.62 ($35.84).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.87. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

