Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Trading 1.8% Higher

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 19,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 87,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Bearing Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.08 million and a PE ratio of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Bearing Lithium Company Profile
Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.
