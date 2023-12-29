Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 0.2%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €34.22 ($37.60) and last traded at €34.36 ($37.76). 37,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.44 ($37.85).

Befesa Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.86 and a 200 day moving average of €31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

About Befesa

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

