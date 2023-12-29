BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $184.00 and last traded at $183.60. 32,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 223,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

Get BeiGene alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average of $189.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.