BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Shares Down 11.5%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 2,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

BEO Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

BEO Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

