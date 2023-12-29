BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 6,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

BEST Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 311.15% and a negative net margin of 11.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

About BEST

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

