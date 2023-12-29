BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 6,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 311.15% and a negative net margin of 11.94%.
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
