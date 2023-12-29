Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.47. 4,158,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,120,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.