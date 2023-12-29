Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,578 shares during the quarter. Black Hills comprises about 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Black Hills worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after buying an additional 200,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BKH stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.