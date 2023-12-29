Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals comprises approximately 4.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Black Stone Minerals worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $456,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BSM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.97. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

