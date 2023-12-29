Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stake Lessened by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,731,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 19.4% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,153,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 187,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $857,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.2 %

BLKB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $87.77. 7,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

