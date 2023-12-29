Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $20.25 Average PT from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

