Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.67

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 523856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $178,250,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.