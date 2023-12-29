Blossom Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,287 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.95. 560,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,209. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.