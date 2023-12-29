Blossom Wealth Management Buys New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.28. 329,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,839. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,735 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

