Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 289.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 12.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 65.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Shares of BVH stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.21. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

