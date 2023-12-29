BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Holdings Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of BlueLinx worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 9.9% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 58.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BXC stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $117.09.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.60 million.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

