BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 0.3%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $242.78 and last traded at $239.45. Approximately 1,033,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,291,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.77.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

