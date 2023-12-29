Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Update

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

BYPLF opened at $7.35 on Friday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 670 ($8.51) to GBX 690 ($8.77) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

