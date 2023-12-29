Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $13.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,564.01. 19,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,026.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,978.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.