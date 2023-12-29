Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $7.32 on Friday, reaching $3,543.15. 43,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,978.00 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,026.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,423.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.