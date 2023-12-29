BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $35.95. 403,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,109. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.