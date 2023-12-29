Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

NYSE:BSX opened at $56.28 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after buying an additional 982,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

