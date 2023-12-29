Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 223,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 393,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

