Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
