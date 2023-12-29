Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 266,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 347,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Get Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.