Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SDY stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $124.81. The company had a trading volume of 194,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.