Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

